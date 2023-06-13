MPs to scrutinise Financial Conduct Authority over two-year Crispin Odey probe - reports

It was reported that the scope of the FCA’s investigation could now widen to examine potential non-financial misconduct by Odey following the sexual assault allegations.

The FCA has reportedly been conducting a two-year inquiry into Odey and his firm, Odey Asset Management, people familiar with the situation told the Financial Times last week (8 June).

This followed the newspaper's own investigation into how founder Odey had evaded sexual assault allegations for several decades.

According to its report, 13 women who have worked for Odey Asset Management or had social or professional dealings with Crispin Odey, told the publication that Odey abused or harassed them; eight alleged he sexually assaulted them.

A law firm representing Odey said he "strenuously disputed" the allegations when they were released last week.

In the wake of the FT's report, Odey was removed as a member of the partnership and management of his funds has been split across the remaining staff, and the partnership was weighing closure of the Odey Swan fund.

A spokesperson for Odey AM said on Sunday (11 June) the firm had been in "regular communication" with the Financial Conduct Authority throughout the past days.

A spokesperson also denied claims the firm was weighing gating its range of UCITS funds.

The FCA has been contacted for comment.