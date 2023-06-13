MPs to scrutinise Financial Conduct Authority over two-year Crispin Odey probe - reports

Ongoing investigation

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
It was reported that the scope of the FCA’s investigation could now widen to examine potential non-financial misconduct by Odey following the sexual assault allegations.
Image:

It was reported that the scope of the FCA’s investigation could now widen to examine potential non-financial misconduct by Odey following the sexual assault allegations.

The UK’s financial watchdog is set to face a grilling from MPs over its handling of misconduct allegations against the hedge fund manager Crispin Odey.

The FCA has reportedly been conducting a two-year inquiry into Odey and his firm, Odey Asset Management, people familiar with the situation told the Financial Times last week (8 June).

This followed the newspaper's own investigation into how founder Odey had evaded sexual assault allegations for several decades.

According to its report, 13 women who have worked for Odey Asset Management or had social or professional dealings with Crispin Odey, told the publication that Odey abused or harassed them; eight alleged he sexually assaulted them.

Odey AM denies plans to gate funds in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

A law firm representing Odey said he "strenuously disputed" the allegations when they were released last week.

In the wake of the FT's report, Odey was removed as a member of the partnership and management of his funds has been split across the remaining staff, and the partnership was weighing closure of the Odey Swan fund.

A spokesperson for Odey AM said on Sunday (11 June) the firm had been in "regular communication" with the Financial Conduct Authority throughout the past days.

A spokesperson also denied claims the firm was weighing gating its range of UCITS funds.

The FCA has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Liontrust publishes delayed GAM prospectus offer

'Fighting a losing battle'

Most read
01

Odey AM subsidiary suspends LF Brook Absolute Return

13 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Odey AM to close Swan as subsidiary Brook AM gates Developed Markets fund

13 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

US inflation drops to 4% in May

13 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Gilt yields soar past Mini Budget levels on UK wage growth jump

13 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

Liontrust publishes delayed GAM prospectus offer

13 June 2023 • 2 min read
06

JP Morgan terminates relationship with Odey Asset Management - reports

13 June 2023 • 2 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot