US business confidence in the UK falls for third consecutive year

BritishAmerican Business study

US investors are calling for a 'stable political environment and business friendly policies from the UK Government'.
US companies have expressed anxiety over Brexit, UK growth prospects and corporate taxation, with their confidence in the UK business environment falling for the third year in a row.

The third edition of Bain & Company's Transatlantic Confidence Index, carried out on behalf of BritishAmerican Business, revealed US confidence in British business "dropped markedly" as it continues to be influenced by political instability.

On a scale from one to ten, the average business confidence rating for the UK dropped by almost a full point to 6.5. By comparison, the 2022 index revealed a half-point decline to 7.3.

Deutsche Bank maintains US recession forecast

The two companies said the results of their study deliver a "clear call to action for the UK Government from business", as US companies remain "consistently concerned" about the repercussions of Brexit, with political and trade ties between the UK and US a top priority.

The publication of the index follows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's meeting with US President Joe Biden last week and their ‘Atlantic Declaration', aimed at creating a new economic partnership between the two countries to strengthen their economies and spur new investment.

This was a top priority for 40% of businesses surveyed and a top-three concern for 75% of respondents, B&C found, although the management consultant firm and BAB noted the study was carried out before the agreement between Sunak and Biden.

Despite this, US companies believed improvements in the relationship between the UK and EU were still not enough, with confidence still at relatively low levels - 5.6 out of ten - although this marked a small increase from 5.1 in 2021.

Some of the developments US business seek from the UK include enhanced labour mobility and short-term mobility visas for service providers, mutual recognition of professional qualifications and extending cooperation with the EU in areas such as digital policy.

They acknowledged the agreement of the Windsor Framework between the UK and EU over Northern Ireland was a positive development for the country.

Rishi Sunak to reveal semiconductor partnership with Japan - reports

A lack of political stability in the UK was a new concern for US business, considering last year's index showed fairly neutral results on the matter. In the past year, the UK has had three prime ministers and four chancellors.

US investors echoed the businesses' stance, stating their confidence in the UK's ability to bolster economic growth and productivity was fairly low, despite Sunak's efforts to rebuild confidence after the political and economic turmoil of the past 12 months.

Tax was another big concern for US firms, with more than 60% of respondents marking it as top-three issue. This was because the planned rise in the UK's main corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% is affecting their "confidence in Britain as a place to do business", the index found.

Similarly, US investors citied the UK tax environment as their second-highest area of concern.

Yet more than half of respondents noted they will continue or increase their investments in the UK due to the country's historic strength as a business location.

UK firms on US business

On the flip side, British companies' confidence in the US remained stable at high levels, B&C and BAB found, with an average rating of 8.4 out of ten.

Around 75% of UK respondents said they will increase their investments in the US over the next two to three years, due to the size of the American market, access to capital and the US workforce's skills base.

The US was also deemed a "more attractive innovation hub than the UK", the study revealed. But recently introduced business incentives, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, received mixed responses from companies, as their attractiveness varies by sector.

Some of the concerns for UK businesses, however, include a dip in their perception of regulatory certainty in the US, concerns over US labour mobility and a greater focus on political risk as the 2024 US presidential elections near.

US inflation dips to 5% in March

Duncan Edwards, CEO of BritishAmerican Business, said: "This year's results highlight that confidence in the transatlantic corridor remains strong. This is welcome news and indeed companies on both sides of the Atlantic are calling for greater economic collaboration and trade partnership between the US and the UK. Last week's talks between Sunak and Biden were encouraging and we hope that the new Atlantic Declaration will lead to further progress in the year ahead.

"The survey results do, however, show a marked difference in investor sentiment in both countries. It is no surprise that the political turmoil seen in the UK over the last 12 months has taken its toll. This instability, coupled with ongoing concerns over Brexit, growth prospects and taxation have led to a drop of confidence in the UK for a third year in a row.

"The message from US investors is clear. They are calling for a stable political environment and business friendly policies from the UK Government."

