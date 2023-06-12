Odey AM denies plans to gate funds in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Crispin Odey (pictured), founder of Odey Asset Management
Crispin Odey (pictured), founder of Odey Asset Management

Odey Asset Management has denied claims the firm is weighing gating its range of UCITS funds in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that have already seen the eponymous manager ousted from the firm.

A spokesperson at the firm said:  "All funds are open today as per usual business, and we are not considering gating any funds. The only fund we are considering closing is Odey Swan."

The rebuttal comes following FT reports that two people with knowledge of discussions suggested gatings were being considered due to potential high outflows as a result of the sexual misconduct allegations. 

This comes after the executive committee removed Crispin Odey as a member of the partnership on 10 June and redistributed management of his funds across the remaining team, according to an executive committee statement, as a result of an FT investigation.

Management changes

The OEI and OEI MAC funds will be managed by Freddie Neave; the LF Odey Opus fund will be managed by James Hanbury; the Odey Pan European fund will be managed by Oliver Kelton; the Odey Swan fund will be managed by Neave, but the partnership is weighing closure of the vehicle.

FCA investigating Odey Asset Management as Crispin Odey faces sexual assault allegations - reports

The statement also revealed the board is set to rebrand the company "in the near future" and has been in "regular communication" with the Financial Conduct Authority throughout the past days.

Morgan Stanley, Exane, Goldman Sachs, Schroders and Ruffer have already severed ties with the firm. JP Morgan has said it continues to review its relationship with the firm.

A person familiar with the bank's position told the FT: "We have to consider… [Saturday's] new info so that will be part of our review. The fact that we have prime [broking] and custody when other banks do not means we have more to consider."

