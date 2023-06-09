Hargreaves Lansdown adds BNY Mellon multi-asset fund to Wealth Shortlist

According to Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, Nichols “favours the shares of established companies with competitive advantages, that often pay a dividend”.

The fund is managed by Simon Nichols, who took over as lead manager in 2017, and focuses on investing in global companies with good long-term prospects, using bonds and cash to act as diversifiers.

He added the fund could "diversify an investment portfolio focused on growth, or a portfolio focused on company shares ", as well as providing an exposure to UK global businesses with its large-cap focus.

Typically 70-80% of the fund is invested in equities, and Cook said it leaned towards large, established businesses that were cash generative, due to the preference for dividends.

The fund has returned 43.8% over the last five years, compared to the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares benchmark gain of 16.3%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Cook concluded: "We like the cautious nature of the approach and the straightforward way that Nichols and the team look to invest.

"Our conviction lies with Nichols who has built a strong track record in multi-asset investing, which gives us confidence in the fund's long-term prospects. Though as always, there are no guarantees."