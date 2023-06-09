Liontrust delays publication of GAM takeover details

The details would instead be published on or around 13 June 2023

In a stock exchange notice today (9 June), the firm said that the circular and offer prospectus would be pushed from their previous publish date of 9 June and would instead be published on or around 13 June 2023.

The news comes following calls for an extraordinary general meeting yesterday (8 June) by investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan, who have persistently pushed back on the takeover attempt.

In a statement on Thursday (8 June), GAM said it had received a request from Rock Investment SAS, who are part of the group and hold 5.1% of GAM shares. It added that it continued to "strongly recommend that shareholders accept the Liontrust proposal".

NewGAme and Bruellan, which hold around 8.3% of the issued share capital in GAM, have argued that the proposal undervalues the firm and does not reflect the "significant upside that a successful turnaround would generate" for current shareholders.

The deal values GAM at CHF 107m (£95.7m), or CHF 0.68 per share, alongside proving two loan facilities worth up to £17.8m from 4 May 2023.