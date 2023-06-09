Liontrust delays publication of GAM takeover details

To 13 June

The details would instead be published on or around 13 June 2023
Liontrust has delayed the publication of a circular and offer prospectus setting out the terms and conditions of its proposed acquisition by GAM.

In a stock exchange notice today (9 June), the firm said that the circular and offer prospectus would be pushed from their previous publish date of 9 June and would instead be published on or around 13 June 2023.

GAM shareholders call for extraordinary general meeting to replace board

The news comes following calls for an extraordinary general meeting yesterday (8 June) by investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan, who have persistently pushed back on the takeover attempt.

In a statement on Thursday (8 June), GAM said it had received a request from Rock Investment SAS, who are part of the group and hold 5.1% of GAM shares. It added that it continued to "strongly recommend that shareholders accept the Liontrust proposal".

GAM senior portfolio managers express support for Liontrust merger

NewGAme and Bruellan, which hold around 8.3% of the issued share capital in GAM, have argued that the proposal undervalues the firm and does not reflect the "significant upside that a successful turnaround would generate" for current shareholders.

The deal values GAM at CHF 107m (£95.7m), or CHF 0.68 per share, alongside proving two loan facilities worth up to £17.8m from 4 May 2023. 

