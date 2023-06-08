Digital asset exchange tokenises stake in £16bn abrdn money market fund

Part of abrdn's digital asset strategy

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The tokens use the Hedera Hashgraph distributed ledger technology
Image:

The tokens use the Hedera Hashgraph distributed ledger technology

Archax, the digital asset exchange, has created a tokenised representation of its interest in the £15.7bn Aberdeen Standard Liquidity fund.

abrdn said the development represented "a key milestone" in the firm's digital asset strategy. The Edinburgh-based asset manager became the largest external shareholder in Archax last year, citing the potential of tokenisation of assets as a key reason for purchasing a stake.

The tokens use the Hedera Hashgraph distributed ledger technology, which abrdn is a governing council member of.

Calastone: Tokenisation will revolutionise the 100-year-old fund structure

abrdn is currently working towards creating a tokenised strategy where digital tokens can be transferred, held and managed on chain.

The firm will then use this model "across a range of its investment capabilities", but in particular in private markets, as it explained the ability to fractionalise holdings and provide additional liquidity was "particularly attractive".

Russell Barlow, global head of alternatives at abrdn, said: "The focus of our digital asset strategy is on the developing, and long-term, opportunity we foresee as blockchain and other DLTs comes to play a central role in how markets function.

FCA clamps down on marketing of cryptoassets

"Our investment in Archax is a key part of this strategy because we believe that the future of financial markets lies with leveraging new technologies, such as Web 3.0 and DLT.

"It is exciting to see a tangible application of Archax's tokenisation engine working with Hedera and it paves the way for us to look at creating other digital, blockchain-based token investment solutions."

Stephen Bird, CEO of abrdn, added: "Today marks further progress for abrdn's digital asset strategy. The potential for assets to be traded via blockchain is significant and this is another step in putting abrdn at the forefront of this new offering."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

OECD: UK faces higher inflation than most G20 countries

SEC sues Coinbase for breaking market rules

Most read
01

'The circle is collapsing': How a demolished house in Lancashire uncovered Home REIT's broken business model

07 June 2023 • 14 min read
02

M&G to make 4% of staff redundant via voluntary scheme

08 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

The Big Interview with incoming Man Group CEO Grew: Allyship should never be about quiet tolerance

07 June 2023 • 6 min read
04

FCA clamps down on marketing of cryptoassets

08 June 2023 • 5 min read
05

Stock Spotlight: Ocado avoids FTSE 100 relegation for now but questions remain

05 June 2023 • 4 min read
06

Pathway Programme sees first member promoted to portfolio manager

07 June 2023 • 5 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot