Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings trust eyes $100m share buyback

PSH is currently trading at a 34.4% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies.
Pershing Square Holdings, the £5.6bn London-listed investment trust led by hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, is set to return $100m to investors in a share buyback programme.

In a stock exchange notice today (8 June), the company said the buyback will be for up to five million outstanding public shares on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

The programme is expected to be accretive to NAV per share and will reduce PSH's capital.

The trust, which holds over £10bn of assets, focuses on acquiring and holding significant positions in large capitalisation companies. PSH is currently trading at a 34.4% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies. 

PSH has repurchased 60,146,655 of its shares for a total of $1.1bn at an average price of $18.9 since it commenced its first share buyback programme in 2017, it said. 

Jefferies International will be the sole buyback agent for the programme to enable the purchase of shares during closed periods.

According to Morningstar data, the trust's share price has gained 0.7% so far today. Year-to-date, PSH's share price and NAV total return is up 1.2% and 3%, respectively. The IA North America sector made a total return of 2.9%.

