Banking collapses trigger confidence slump in UK economy among retail investors

Shojin study of 900 retail investors

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The study highlights some of the actions that retail investors are taking amidst this turbulence in the banking sector.
Image:

The banking turmoil that unfolded in March after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has damaged the confidence of retail investors in the wider UK economy, according to a survey by investment platform Shojin.

The study of over 900 retail investors found that nearly half of respondents (49%) have less confidence in the banking sector following the high-profile collapses of SVB and Credit Suisse earlier this year. 

Even more (55%) are concerned the weakness in the banking sector will spread to the wider economy, while 45% said the banking turmoil will impact central banks' ability to tackle inflation. 

OECD: UK faces higher inflation than most G20 countries

As a result of the recent banking turmoil and market volatility, 44% of investors surveyed said their confidence in traditional investment assets, such as bonds, stocks and shares has declined, with 36% seeing their investments negatively impacted by the bank collapses. 

Jatin Ondhia, CEO of Shojin, said the banking turmoil of recent months has added doubt and uncertainty to an "already testing" economic climate, with runaway inflation and rising interest rates posing questions for investors and their portfolios. 

"Our research shows that UK retail investors are wary of how the shockwaves from a banking crisis could impact both their investments and the wider economy," he said.

UK lags behind Europe on retail investor allocations to private markets

The study highlighted some of the actions that retail investors are taking amidst this turbulence in the banking sector. According to Ondhia, diversification will be a "key trend", with investors likely to rebalance their portfolios in the coming year.

The research also suggested investors will look towards alternative asset classes rather than traditional ones in a bid to diversify their investments. Overall, 36% of respondents said alternatives are likely to play a bigger role in their investment strategy, jumping to 55% for those aged 18 to 34.

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
