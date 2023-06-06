Lombard Odier IM and Systemiq team up to launch sustainable investment platform

holistiQ Investment Partners

The investment strategies will be spread across public and private markets, with a focus on nature-based solutions.
The investment strategies will be spread across public and private markets, with a focus on nature-based solutions.

Lombard Odier Investment Management and system change company Systemiq have partnered to build holistiQ Investment Partners.

holistiQ will operate as a new platform within LOIM dedicated to sustainable investing, and will deploy capital to invest in the transformation of key economic systems, including energy, land and oceans, and materials.

The investment strategies will be spread across public and private markets, with a focus on nature-based solutions.

Taraneh Azad, managing partner of Systemiq, and Jean-Pascal Porcherot, managing partner and head of asset management at LOIM, will lead holistiQ alongside their current roles.

They will oversee a team of 100 from LOIM and Sytemiq, combining the two companies' quantitative research capabilities and investment skills.

Hubert Keller, senior managing partner at Lombard Odier said holistiQ marks an "important milestone" in the history of both companies and "signals the strength" of their shared ambition of creating "innovative" solutions to drive progress in the global environmental transition.

"It is a unique partnership that will leverage the distinct, yet simultaneously interwoven capabilities of both institutions," he said.

"Furthermore, it exemplifies Lombard Odier's commitment to continuously develop leading investment solutions to meet the needs of our clients, underpinning our commitment to serving them as a leading sustainable investor focused on delivering performance."

Jeremy Oppenheim, founding and senior partner of Systemiq, added: "To build a net positive global economy $5-6trn of investment capital needs to be deployed across the world every year, most of this will be private capital.

"Systemiq has worked with Lombard Odier for several years and we have found the perfect partner with whom to build holistiQ. Combining the best research capabilities from across the two houses, we will develop distinctive investment strategies with clear convictions based on both scientific and economic insights."

