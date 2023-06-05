Bank of England set to further reform deposit guarantee scheme - reports

Following SVB collapse

The Bank of England is looking to further reform its deposit guarantee scheme after the events of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

The central bank was initially planning to simply raise the £85,000 insurance threshold in the UK, but is now considering changing measures around how bank insolvencies are handled, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

These proposed changes would see the deposit guarantee scheme, known as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), stabilise small banks that do not hold loss-absorbing capital buffers, allowing them to remain solvent until they are sold or shut.

This would allow the central bank to lend money to any failing banks, allowing it to have liquidity to honour withdrawals from depositors, which would reduce the chances of a bank run.

Furthermore, changes have been proposed to allow any defaults on loans from the central bank to be charged back to the FSCS.

The measures were reportedly outlined to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt by bank governor Andrew Bailey in recent days, but there has been no timescale given for the deposit scheme review.

In March, customers saw £6.7bn in deposits trapped in SVB UK until HSBC purchased the bank, in contrast to the US, where depositors received a pledge that all their money would be able to be accessed immediately.

In comparison, the US has a $250,000 deposit guarantee scheme, and lifted this limit following the collapse of SVB and other regional banks.

abrdn US small cap fund placed under review by Morningstar following manager departure

TOBAM launches anti-benchmark high yield fund

