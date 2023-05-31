ECB: Weaknesses in shadow banking increase spillover risk to European banking sector

'Any turmoil in the NBFI sector is likely to disproportionately affect large, complex, systemically important banks.'

In its latest Financial Stability Review, the central bank said the increasingly close links between the two sectors have been beneficial since the Global Financial Crisis but, at the same time, they have increased the transmission of financial stress between them.

The ECB noted banks' asset exposure to NBFI companies "are considerable", accounting for an average of roughly 9% of significant institutions' total assets.

Large banks are also "more strongly linked" to NBFI entities, with 80% of funding and 90% of asset exposures concentrated in less than 20 banks, it noted.

Although economic exposure to NBFIs is smaller than headline data would imply, with many entities connected to European banking groups, the top 100 NBFI firms account for around 46% of bank exposure.

The close links between banks and non-bank financial intermediaries also show how important the NBFI sector is as a source of funding for European banks, the ECB said, with total share of funding in bank liabilities amounting to 14% - much higher than the total share of exposure to NBFI entities in bank assets.

As a result, "any turmoil in the NBFI sector is likely to disproportionately affect large, complex, systemically important banks, as asset exposures, funding linkages and derivative exposures are concentrated in this group", the central bank warned.

It noted the concentration of banks' exposure to NBFIs on the lender side is much higher than the concentration of eurozone banking assets, with the top five banks accounting for around 50% of total loan and securities exposure, and the top 13 for more than 80%.

The figures are also similar when it comes to the derivatives market, with 80% of the outstanding notional for derivatives traded by NBFIs in the region being intermediated by banks.

As a result, the ECB is worried about links between the two sectors, which "expose banks to liquidity, market and credit risks, with liquidity risk seeming to be the main concern at present", it said.

If such risks were to materialise, they could lead to an outflow of the funding provided by the NBFI sector and amplify the funding pressures faced by banks and force a sale of assets, which could impact prices and valuations, the central bank explained.

It added: "Based on the magnitude of the linkages, funding spillovers are likely to be more significant from a systemic risk perspective, while direct credit exposures are likely to be less significant.

"A small group of systemically important banks is key to ensuring the smooth operation of parts of the NBFI sector. If one or a group of such institutions were to become distressed, there would probably be substantial ramifications in terms of the ability of significant parts of the NBFI sector to manage liquidity and market risks.

"At the same time, distress in the NBFI sector would probably affect these key banks more significantly than smaller banks."

As a result, the ECB has called for greater resilience of these "key nodes" in the financial system as a "precondition for containing spillovers" between the two sectors.

It concluded: "Improving liquidity risk management practices and tackling synthetic leverage in the NBFI sector would indirectly support the resilience of banks, by mitigating the risk of such spillovers occurring."