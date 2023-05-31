Impax AM profits drop 20% despite £1.1bn net inflows

AUM grew to £40.1bn

Valeria Martinez
Ian Simm, founder and CEO of Impax Asset Management
Ian Simm (pictured), founder and CEO of Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management’s profits dropped 19.7% in the first half of the financial year, despite positive net inflows and investment performance gains

In its results for the six months to March 2023, the London-based asset manager recorded a year-on-year fall in adjusted operating profits to £27.3m, down from £34m in the same period last year.

The adjusted operational profits also fell short of the £33.4m generated in the second half of 2022. The group's revenue rose 1.4% to £88m, compared to the second half of 2022, however, this was slightly shy of the £88.6m in the same period last year. 

The dip in profits came despite a period of net inflows, which drove the group's assets under management to £40.1bn, up 12.4% during the period. This has since fallen to £39.4bn as of the end of April.

Impax Asset Management Group sees nearly £800m inflows in Q1

The group attracted £1.1bn in net inflows over the six months, alongside £3.3bn generated from market movements, investment performance and the impact of foreign exchange movements. 

Listed equities attracted the lion's share of net flows, adding £1bn to the pot, followed by £23m for private markets and £11m for fixed income. The group shed £61m due to fixed income market movements, with the majority of performance gains attributed to its listed equities exposure.

Inflows were directed into Impax's sustainability lens equity strategies, with the US Large Cap strategy attracting net inflows of £751m, while Global Opportunities brought in £708m. 

The firm's thematic environmental markets equities strategies attracted significant capital over the period, with its Climate and Sustainable Food funds enjoying net inflows of £211m and £77m, respectively.

Its UCITS fund range suffered £117m in net outflows, while its recently-rebranded Impax Funds range saw net outflows of $194m. However, investment performance drove both ranges to AUM growth of 2.7% to £2bn and 14.5% to $8.2bn, respectively. 

Impax AM sees continued inflows despite tough market environment

Within private markets, Impax held the third close of fundraising of its fourth fund, taking total capital commitments to £300m by the end of April. 

Neil Shah, director of content and strategy at Edison Group, said that while Impax has shown "some resilience" in a tough economic climate, the profit dip demonstrates the impact of weak market sentiment on "a company that relies heavily on investor confidence". 

"Impax faces a market that has lost its risk appetite, and so long as high interest rates and inflationary levels continue to trouble investor sentiment, the group will be disadvantaged," he said. 

"Moving forward, prudent operational decisions and marketing strategies will be needed to tide the company over during this challenging economic period." 

