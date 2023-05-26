'Extensive' Majedie review pays off

The trust saw the appointment of a new investment manager and policy over the last six months.

In November 2022, the trust underwent an "extensive review", which saw it adopt a new investment policy, directed by Marylebone Partners, which was appointed to the trust at the time.

In today's (26 May) results, CEO William Barlow argued the tenure of the new managers had already been successful.

"[It is] encouraging that the discount to net asset value of the company has narrowed, especially as many peers' discounts have widened," he said.

He added there had been a "higher turnover" in the company's shares and "several new investors have joined the share register".

The trust achieved strong performance over the last six months, with net asset value total return at par and fair value rising 13.9% and 13.8%, respectively, and had made a total return of 32.6%.

Majedie, which now targets annualised total returns of at least 4% above the UK consumer price index, previously saw "very disappointing" results, with share price falling 24.9% over 2022.

The results also saw the trust's income from investment dropping from £2m in March 2022 to £1.2m, largely because of the loss of dividend from Majedie Asset Management following its sale to Liontrust last March.

It has also continued to reduce its holding in Liontrust, selling 216,000 shares for a consideration of £2.3m over the six months, and has sold all Liontrust funds.

Currently, 48% of the trust's assets are in external managers, 19.9% are in direct investments, 6.3% are in ‘special investments' and 2.2% is in Liontrust.