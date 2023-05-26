Jeremy Hunt 'comfortable' with recession to bring down inflation

‘Inflation is a source of instability’

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt states he fully supports the Bank of England's campaign to tackle inflation, even if that includes a recession.
Credit: HM Treasury, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt states he fully supports the Bank of England's campaign to tackle inflation, even if that includes a recession.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said he would rather the UK fell into a recession than keep high inflation around for longer.

In an interview with Sky News, Hunt said he would fully support the Bank of England's monetary policy decisions, even if it meant increasing interest rates to 5.5% to battle higher prices.

When asked whether he was "comfortable with the Bank of England doing whatever it takes to bring down inflation, even if that potentially would precipitate a recession", Hunt said: "Yes, because in the end, inflation is a source of instability."

UK inflation drops to 8.7% in April

The chancellor added: "And if we want to have prosperity, to grow the economy, to reduce the risk of recession, we have to support the Bank of England in the difficult decisions that they take.

"I have to do something else, which is to make sure the decisions that I take as Chancellor to balance the books so that the markets [and] the world can see that Britain is a country that pays its way - all these things mean that monetary policy at the Bank of England [and] fiscal policy by the Chancellor are aligned."

Earlier this week, the IMF forecast the UK would no longer enter a recession in 2023, and praised the country for its decisive action after the BoE became the first major central bank to increase rates in December 2021 and the first to undertake quantitative tightening in March 2022.

