Liontrust Sustainable Future Corporate Bond retains spot on Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

The assessment was prompted by lead manager and head of sustainable fixed income Stuart Steven's retirement, which is currently set for September 2023.

Steven has been the lead manager of the fund since 2012 and has more than 29 years' experience in the investment industry.

He led the fund alongside co-managers Aitken Ross, Kenny Watson and Jack Willis who will continue managing the strategy after his retirement.

HL said losing a seasoned and experienced investor "does reduce our conviction in the fund", but the three remaining managers are "experienced investors in their own right".

Historically, decisions have been team-based, with Steven having the last say. Ross leads portfolio construction; Watson covers credit and Willis is responsible for rates positioning.

Liontrust said the head of sustainable fixed income role will be removed following Steven's departure, due to the three managers' desire to be responsible for sustainable fixed income strategies collectively.

Hargreaves noted all three have worked on the fund for a number of years and have a combined 50 years' industry experience.

"For these reasons we will retain Liontrust Sustainable Future Corporate Bond on the Wealth Shortlist."