AllianzGI launches global sustainability equity team

Giles Money appointed CIO

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Money will join the firm in August from Sarasin & Partners
Image:

Money will join the firm in August from Sarasin & Partners

AllianzGI is set to launch a global sustainability and sustainable and responsible investment equity team, with Giles Money taking on the role of CIO for the team.

Money, who will join the firm in August, is currently manager of the global equity and global thematic funds at Sarasin & Partners.

AXA IM appoints head of ESG and sustainability for private markets fund of funds unit

AllianzGI said that while it already offered some Article 8 funds, the new unit would be "fully dedicated" to sustainable and responsible investments.

The new team is expected to work closely with the thematic equity team, led by Andreas Fruschki, which currently has a suite of investments related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Money will work with Alex Bibani on the new team, who managed funds at Sarasin & Partners until joining AllianzGI last year.

Popularity of ESG investing wanes among UK investors

Virginie Maisonneuve, global CIO equity at AllianzGI, said: "I have been fortunate enough to work with Giles before on two occasions, so know first-hand his quality as an investor.

"I am excited to be welcoming him to AllianzGI to lead the new team as we place ever greater emphasis on sustainable investment opportunities for our diverse range of clients.

"I am confident they will be a success in their own right, complementary to other teams with distinct styles and positive contributors to the sharing of investment ideas across the platform."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Germany falls into recession

Capital Gearing trust returns worst result in 41 years

More on ESG

Caroline Langley (pictured), deputy fund manager of Quilter Cheviot’s Climate Asset funds
ESG

Renewables: Moving beyond the spin by pushing for circularity

Benefits of trust investing

Caroline Langley
clock 25 May 2023 • 4 min read
Sustainable Investment Festival: Ten key reasons to attend for selectors and wealth managers
ESG

Sustainable Investment Festival: Ten key reasons to attend for selectors and wealth managers

Taking place in London on 14-15 June

Investment Week
clock 23 May 2023 • 2 min read
Amelia Overd (pictured), co-manager of the Castlefield Sustainable Portfolio Growth and Portfolio Income funds
ESG

Carbon offsets - What role do they have to play in the race to reach net zero?

Advocating for clear guidelines

Amelia Overd
clock 19 May 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'Lasting legacy': Industry pays tribute to 'trailblazer' Anne-Marie McConnon

23 May 2023 • 14 min read
02

Gilt yields near Mini Budget highs after hotter-than-expected UK inflation

25 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Momentum Multi-Asset Value proposes wind-up as assets dwindle

25 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

Germany falls into recession

25 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

Four graphs explaining... China

28 April 2023 • 3 min read
06

US credit rating at risk of downgrade over debt ceiling 'brinkmanship'

25 May 2023 • 2 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot