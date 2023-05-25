AllianzGI launches global sustainability equity team

Money will join the firm in August from Sarasin & Partners

Money, who will join the firm in August, is currently manager of the global equity and global thematic funds at Sarasin & Partners.

AllianzGI said that while it already offered some Article 8 funds, the new unit would be "fully dedicated" to sustainable and responsible investments.

The new team is expected to work closely with the thematic equity team, led by Andreas Fruschki, which currently has a suite of investments related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Money will work with Alex Bibani on the new team, who managed funds at Sarasin & Partners until joining AllianzGI last year.

Virginie Maisonneuve, global CIO equity at AllianzGI, said: "I have been fortunate enough to work with Giles before on two occasions, so know first-hand his quality as an investor.

"I am excited to be welcoming him to AllianzGI to lead the new team as we place ever greater emphasis on sustainable investment opportunities for our diverse range of clients.

"I am confident they will be a success in their own right, complementary to other teams with distinct styles and positive contributors to the sharing of investment ideas across the platform."