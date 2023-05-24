Hambro Perks SPAC de-lists

HPAC said it cancelled its official listing with the Financial Conduct Authority and on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

Hambro Perks co-founder and CEO quietly exits

The company had suspended its own shares on 2 May following a delay in the publication of its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

At the time, HPAC said it had also entered liquidation.

In April, Hambro Perks co-founder and CEO Dominic Perks quietly left the venture capital firm and stepped down as director of the SPAC.