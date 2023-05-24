Collidr hires ex-Sanlam MPS head as senior investment strategist

Barry Cowen joins

The London-based digital asset manager has also hired Bradley Mitchell, who re-joined the company after working as a portfolio manager at Criterion Capital for a year. 
Collidr has hired Barry Cowen, the former MPS head at Sanlam Wealth, as a senior investment strategist as it expands its bespoke managed portfolio service.

Prior to joining the firm, Cowen spent almost twelve years at Sanlam Wealth (now atomos) as a senior fund manager within its fund solutions team until his promotion to head of MPS in September 2022. 

He previously worked for Collidr from October 2017 to November 2021, and spent over two decades working as a senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management and Aviva.

Symon Stickney, chief executive of Collidr, said: "We are looking forward to them helping us continue to build bespoke model portfolios that allow advisers to achieve their vision - of helping their clients reach their investment goals."

The firm currently has £2bn in AUM, as well as a technology platform with global client assets of £7bn. 

Stickney added that Collidr had a number of new contracted firms in the process of on-boarding and expected to double AUM to £4bn in the next two years. On the technology side, the firm will be launching an AI driven portfolio management platform in 2023 for advisers.

