Hargreaves Lansdown slams Lindsell Train over 'insufficient' investment risk framework

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at HL, wrote in a note last week (18 May) that the platform's research team does not feel Lindsell Train's investment risk framework "is sufficiently robust, nor that Lindsell Train have the correct capabilities, to provide strong independent oversight and challenge of the investment team".

Wall clarified however the views do not represent a judgement against the capabilities of the company's fund managers: Nick Train, Michael Lindsell, James Bullock and the wider investment team.

She said they are "patient, long-term investors and have established a reputable investment process across the funds they manage, hunting for high-quality companies".

Wall added the Lindsell Train Global Equity and Lindsell Train UK Equity funds have been taken off HL's Wealth Shortlist, as the company owns a "significant number of shares in Hargreaves Lansdown" and the decision was made to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Lindsell Train hit back at the accusations, arguing the firm has a "clearly defined and disciplined investment approach" and that protecting and growing the real value of its clients' capital is the "objective of our investment process".

The spokesperson added: "When considering investment risk, our primary aim is to avoid losing permanent capital value for our investors and we believe that risk can best be mitigated by investing in high quality companies. In addition, we monitor and control other aspects of risk including portfolio concentration and liquidity. We should add that our Global, UK, Japanese and North American Equity funds invest only in listed companies; there is no exposure to unlisted securities.

"The independent oversight of risk is already the responsibility of a risk and compliance committee, chaired by an independent non-executive director with considerable experience in this area. We have also recently hired an executive focused on the monitoring of risk. We will continue to commit resources to this important part of our business."