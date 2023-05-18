Only 65% of UK investors said that ESG funds yielded better returns, as opposed to 71% in 2021

According to a survey of 1,000 UK investors by Charles Schwab UK found that since 2021, the number of investors who consider ESG when making new investments has fallen from 44% to 38%.

Meanwhile, the number of investors prioritising sustainable investing over maximising returns dropped to less than half, falling from 55% to 47%.

Overall, the number of investors who believe companies with strong ESG credentials are attractive investment options has dropped from 75% to 68%.

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, only 65% of investors said that ESG funds yielded better returns, as opposed to 71% in 2021, while willingness to pay additional fees on these funds dropped by eight percentage points to 50%.

Across age groups, baby boomers are least likely to consider ESG factors in their investments (23%), followed by gen X (32%), millennials (49%) and gen Z (50%).

Richard Flynn, managing director for Charles Schwab UK, said: "With the need to maximise returns seemingly growing in importance amid the cost-of-living crisis, fewer investors seem to be factoring in ESG-related considerations into their investment decisions.

"The return on investment is increasingly being called into question, with the fees often associated with sustainable investments now actively discouraging investors in this current climate.

"It will be interesting to see how any economic rebound and reduction in inflation impacts this attitude in the coming years."