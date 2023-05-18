abrdn Japan proposes voluntary wind-up and rollover into Nippon Active Value

Nippon to pay transaction costs

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Investors will be able to withdraw part or all of their AJIT investment at a discount of 2% to FAV.
Image:

Nippon Active Value (NAVF) is set to receive the assets of the abrdn Japan investment trust (AJIT), as part of a voluntary wind-up and rollover, following shareholder approval from both companies.

Following a period of sustained underperformance of its benchmark and trading at a persistent discount of 13.6%, AJIT is required to put a continuation vote to shareholders. As a result, the board engaged in a strategic review to determine the future of the £72m trust.

abrdn Japan investment trust NAV falls 7.5% in period of 'uphill struggle'

The board has in principle agreed the terms for a combination of the company, which would see the assets rolled into NAVF's £165m trust.

If approved, AJIT would enter liquidation and investors would be offered new shares in NAVF on a formula asset value basis.

FAV would be calculated using the respective net asset values of each company, adjusted for costs payable by the relevant company, along with any dividends and distributions declared by each party prior to the effective date of the combination.

The board of AJIT is recommending investors to roll over their interest into NAVF, however an option to withdraw up to 25% of the company's total value in cash will be made available.

Investment adviser to NAVF Rising Sun Management has agreed to pay AJIT's costs to implement the transaction, up to a maximum £800,000.

Following the transaction, it is expected one director from the AJIT board will join NAVF's board, pushing the total directors to six.

Investment trust sector falls to 'widest discount' since 2008

NAVF recommends the transaction, noting the larger, more diversified shareholder base, greater assets and improved liquidity, along with benefit of spreading the fixed costs of the trust over a larger pool of assets.

The trust has also undertaken to move to a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, which is expected to improve access for retail investors.

The move remains subject to final board approval, shareholder approval, Financial Conduct Authority approval and HMRC approval.

It is anticipated the transaction will be completed in Q3 2023.

