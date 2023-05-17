Spring Capital expands European funds distribution team with two hires

Delphine Kadel and Christian Nilsson

clock • 1 min read
Kadel was previously at Jupiter AM, while Nilsson joins from William Blair IM
Funds distribution firm Spring Capital Partners has hired Delphine Kadel and Christian Nilsson to bolster its European footprint.

Kadel joined the firm as managing director for Germany and Austria. She previously worked at Jupiter for six years and, most recently, served as sales director for institutional clients. Prior to that, she worked as director of sales at BlackRock for almost a decade. 

Nilsson will take on the role of managing director for the Nordics. He joined from William Blair Investment Management where he was head of Nordic distribution.

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

He has also worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he was responsible for the distribution in the Nordic region and Luxembourg. Before that, he was a managing director at Aviva Investors, looking after distribution in the Nordics, Baltics and Luxembourg.

Justin Eede, director at Spring Capital Partners, said: "We have wanted to bring the expertise of our fund manager partners to the attention of buyers in other markets for some time, and as such, have moved to appoint two highly experienced distribution professionals.

"Delphine and Christian will work to build the profile in Northern Europe - in Germany, Austria, and the Nordics respectively. We are delighted to have both on board as we invest in the next phase of our development as an independent distribution partner to several outstanding boutiques."

