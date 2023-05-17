Scottish Mortgage NAV slumps 17% as investors flee growth

Tom Slater (pictured) said he doubts shareholders will benefit in the long run if they “too resort to following the crowd”

In the trust's final results for the year to 31 March 2023 published today (17 May), SMT reported a decline in NAV of 17.8% and a share price fall of 33.5%, while the FTSE All-World index was down 0.9%.

This also compared to the Global AIC sector's decline of 8.2% in NAV and 13.6% in share price terms respectively over the period.

Over the year, the trust's discount widened from 0.5% to 19.6%, which the board acknowledged "can be discomfiting" for shareholders. To address this, the company bought back 36.5 million shares at a total cost of £283.3m.

Chair Fiona McBain, who is due to step down in June, said the board recognised that performance in recent years "has been disappointing", but argued that the challenges the trust has faced "have not been unique to Scottish Mortgage".

In his review, manager Tom Slater said that while investors have flocked to assets that are already proven and profitable, he is sceptical that shareholders will benefit in the long run if they "resort to following the crowd".

"Buying predictability may provide temporary comfort, but it is by embracing discomfort that we can entertain the possibility of outsized returns from exceptional companies," he said.

"We know this has been painful for shareholders, but history shows that periods of poor performance are inevitable. Our approach will never be consistently in favour, and we should not deviate from it to avoid short-term headwinds."

The managers maintained confidence in the operational progress of its holdings, such as Moderna, Northvolt and SpaceX, while holding a bullish outlook on the impact of the development of AI technologies.

The only sale from last year's top 30 was Alibaba, but SMT also reduced other Chinese holdings and sold two smaller positions, KE Holdings and Full Truck Alliance, amid regulatory and geopolitical concerns.

The trust also took a position in gaming company Roblox and cloud networking-provider Cloudflare, while adding to Latin American e-commerce and finance company MercadoLibre, which is now a top-five holding.

Scottish Mortgage's private assets bucket now represented 28.6% of the portfolio, with five holdings representing half of that exposure. The trust's self-imposed limit of 30% was introduced in 2020, but analysts have called for a raise.

Deputy manager Lawrence Burns said that if SMT were to experience "material, prolonged and disadvantageous impact stemming from this" or any other facet of its investment policy, the trust would "naturally seek to sound out the views of [its] shareholders to understand their perspective".

Burns also noted SMT has "never aspired to become early-stage venture capitalists", but to adapt to the type of companies it invests in choosing to stay private longer.

"The companies that make up the bulk of our private company exposure are consequently neither small nor early-stage. We have several private holdings that already have many thousands of employees and billions in annual revenue," he added.

The requirement for investment trusts to retain no more than 15% of income meant the trust was forced to increase dividends more than they would otherwise have. This year, dividends will rise by 14.2% to 4.1p per share.

However, future increases to the dividend are expected to be consistent with the "more modest uplifts in recent years" unless higher levels are required to maintain investment trust status, the board said.