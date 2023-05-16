AXA IM appoints head of ESG and sustainability for private markets fund of funds unit

Marie Luchet joins

Valeria Martinez
Luchet joined the firm after a year in ACA Group, where she worked as managing director and head of ESG for the UK and Europe.
AXA Investment Managers has appointed Marie Luchet as head of ESG and sustainability for its €20bn private markets fund of funds business, AXA IM Prime.

Based in Paris and reporting to the unit's CEO Pascal Christory, Luchet will be responsible for overseeing its sustainability strategy and ESG integration in investment decision making, funds and asset managers selection, as well as in the reporting and product design. 

Luchet joined the firm after a year in ACA Group, where she worked as managing director and head of ESG for the UK and Europe, where she focused on private equity, private debt, infra and real estate investment firms. 

AXA IM to increase private market offering with new business unit

Prior to that, she spent over five years at Principles for Responsible Investment, first as head of France and Southern Europe and most recently as head of Continental Europe. She also worked at Ecofi Investissements as head of responsible investment and ESG integration. 

Christory said: "Marie brings more than two decades of experience in sustainable finance and corporate social responsibility, and she will be instrumental in continuing to develop our sustainability strategy, as well as championing ESG across the business as it is a pivotal lever for AXA IM Prime's value generation and innovation for the benefit of our clients".

Accoding to the firm, AXA IM Prime gathers indirect alternative investment expertise such as primary and secondary private equity, infrastructure, general partnership minority stake, private debt and more.

 

