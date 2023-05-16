WisdomTree accused of 'desperate smears' by largest shareholder as conflict escalates

ETFS Capital, which holds a combined 18.3% of WisdomTree's outstanding common stock on an as-converted basis, accused the firm of having a "track record of value destruction".

In a letter yesterday (15 May), the activist investor firm continued its conflict with WisdomTree over the performance of the firm, which reached a boiling point last month after it attempted to topple WisdomTree's CEO and chair.

ETFS Capital, which holds a combined 18.3% of WisdomTree's outstanding common stock on an as-converted basis, accused the firm of having a "track record of value destruction", arguing that since WisdomTree bought ETFS Capital's ETC business in 2017, it has "watched over the destruction" of $1bn of stockholder value.

Last week (12 May), WisdomTree's board hit back against ETFS Capital CEO Graham Tuckwell in a letter, accusing him of previously violating his fiduciary duties "to stockholders at his own company".

The firm pointed to a recent court case over the sale of the asset management arm of ETFS Capital to WisdomTree, where it said Tuckwell had been found to have violated corporate governance practices by the Royal Court of the Island of Jersey.

Tuckwell was found to have "threatened and ultimately removed" independent directors and "deliberately misled stockholders and his own board", WisdomTree said, while adding the court had found he had "breached his duty to to act in the best interests of the company as a whole".

Accusing WisdomTree of "mudslinging and personal attacks", ETFS hit back, saying the asset manager had attempted to "sensationalise a routine commercial dispute" in order to "smear" Tuckwell and distract shareholders.

"Unlike the members of the [WisdomTree] board, Tuckwell has always acted as a responsible custodian of the businesses that he has led, and notably, has a tremendous and unassailable track record of delivering value for his stockholders," ETFS' letter said.

It also accused WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg of "unprofessional demeanour and haphazard comments" on recent investor calls, saying he had berated analysts and taken credit for achievements he was not involved in.

Nominees

In its recent letter published on Friday (12 May), WisdomTree urged its shareholders to vote against Tuckwell and two candidates nominated by ETFS Capital to WisdomTree's board - Bruce Aust and Tonia Pankopf - which it described as "unqualified".

Shareholders will vote on the board setup at WisdomTree's annual meeting next month (16 June), where ETFS Capital has been calling for shareholders to vote against five of WisdomTree's board members and nominate three new ones, including Tuckwell.

WisdomTree was against Tuckwell's potential promotion, writing to shareholders that he "would be toxic to our boardroom and disrupt our ability to execute on our strategy, rendering it all but impossible for the board to do its job and act in the best interests of stockholders."

It warned that if Tuckwell joined the board, it feared the firm could face "high levels of employee turnover and dissatisfaction, particularly within our European business".

WisdomTree also noted that ETFS Capital was an investor in 21Shares, "a direct competitor of WisdomTree", and this would present serious problems if he sat on WisdomTree's board.

It also said that Tuckwell owns several online industry publications, including ETF.com and ETFStream.com, that have covered the conflict in "a flattering light and without seeking comment from WisdomTree, flouting journalistic best practices".

"It is inherently a conflict of interest for publications owned by Tuckwell to cover his engagement with WisdomTree and business activities without stating their affiliation with him," it said.

Finally, it noted that Lion Point Capital, another activist hedge fund, had previously allied with ETFS Capital in its campaign against WisdomTree, but had since disbanded the partnership, citing personal difficulties with Tuckwell.

"Given Tuckwell's conflicts of interest, behaviour and questionable character, we have to wonder why Aust and Pankopf would choose to associate with him, beyond the fact that they are being paid," the letter said.

Performance

WisdomTree also accused Tuckwell of negotiating against WisdomTree's stockholders, saying it had encouraged the World Gold Council "to seek a higher price from us solely to justify a higher valuation for himself".

WisdomTree had renegotiated contractual payments to the World Gold Council, which came to about $17m a year, and argued that Tuckwell had "attempted to raise the price WisdomTree would pay to the WGC to enrich himself".

"When his attempts to negotiate a higher price with our largest creditor failed, he then attempted to take credit for this favourable outcome," it said.

In response, ETFS Capital said it had played "a critical role" in resolving the negotiations, arguing the agreement had only been possible due to the willingness of ETFS to "accept a substantially discounted price to the value of the obligation on the company's financials".

ETFS also strongly emphasised that WisdomTree had not addressed what it viewed as poor performance, with its stock price falling 35.3% in the last five years, according to data from MarketWatch.

"It is clear to us that the board has no credible plan to drive value for stockholders," ETFS concluded.

ETFS Capital has been contacted for comment. WisdomTree declined to comment.