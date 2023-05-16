Investment trust IPOs stagnate with zero launches in 2022

The current climate "makes it relatively difficult to launch new [investment] companies for the time being", analysts at Stifel said.

They added: "We still think that funds in some asset classes, for example PFI, infrastructure, and distressed debt, with managers who have a proven track record, may still have at least some chance of launching new funds in the next year or two."

The only investment trust launched in 2023 has been Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging, which by raising £30.5m, pre-expenses, just reached its minimum size of £30m.

Of the twenty investment trusts and real estate investment trusts issued in 2020 and 2021, analysts at Stifel calculated that around two-thirds have seen their share prices decline below the issue price, with one-third above.

Two investment trusts have been suspended recently, which Stifel labelled "rather concerning".

One was Home REIT, which raised £241m at IPO, and suffered subsequent equity issues of £263m in May 2022 and £350m in September 2021.

The Home REIT board is currently reviewing strategic options for the company and planning to appoint a new manager.

In April Thomas Lloyd Energy Impact was also suspended, due to valuation issues at a solar project in India. It raised $115m at IPO and £31m in a follow-on issue in November 2022.

Looking at the price de-rating of many investment trusts over the last 18 months, analysts at Stifel blamed higher interest rates, inexperienced managers, and trusts holding too much cash.

Higher interest rates have made higher yielding funds less attractive than they were when interest rates were close to zero, both for income investors and also in terms of the funds and their underlying companies leverage costs.

The analysts also think there have been problems "reflecting inexperienced management teams and their familiarity with the rigours of having a listed fund".

Finally a number of funds have also found it more difficult to invest their IPO proceeds, with pricing of new assets higher than expected or a lack of opportunities available.

"This has resulted in some funds having 'cash-drag' which has impacted returns and frustrated some shareholders," the analysts said.

Looking ahead, Stifel believes the recent experience of IPOs makes it relatively difficult to launch new listed funds for the time being.

However, the analysts added: "We do think that if interest rates do fall meaningfully in the next year to 18 months, this may help sentiment and potential demand for funds with higher yields."