GAM investor group to increase stake to over 10%

FINMA notification

clock • 1 min read
It currently holds around 8.4% of GAM's issued share capital
Image:

It currently holds around 8.4% of GAM's issued share capital

The GAM investor group comprising NewGAMe and Bruellan said it intends to increase its stake in GAM to more than 10%.

It currently controls around 8.4% of GAM's issued share capital.

The group has notified Swiss regulator FINMA of its intention to go above the 10% shareholding threshold, as required by Swiss law.

Investor group challenges Liontrust's valuation of GAM

The move is the latest in the ongoing saga between the GAM shareholders entities involved in the takeover deal, having previously challenged Liontrust's valuation of GAM following the announcement of the acquisition, and criticised the UK asset manager for not providing an alternative cash offer.

At the time, the group said it was considering voting against Liontrust's takeover of GAM.

The shareholders have also taken its concerns to the Swiss Authorities, after raising issues about the exemptions Liontrust had received as part of the deal.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Goldman Sachs AM: Social bonds are entering 'investing mainstream'

LGIM's Rees: Holding Credit Suisse AT1s was 'the wrong decision'

Most read
01

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bets on Diageo

16 May 2023 • 1 min read
02

WisdomTree accused of 'desperate smears' by largest shareholder as conflict escalates

16 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

Liontrust hires fund manager to multi-asset team

16 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

UK unemployment rate creeps up in Q1

16 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

BlackRock gains FCA approval for launch of private markets LTAF

16 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

ShareAction: Asset managers are failing to protect human rights

11 May 2023 • 2 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot