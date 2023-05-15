Investec W&I bolsters private client office with head of entrepreneurs hire

Marc Wright joins

Marc Wright (pictured) joined Investec W&I after over a decade at Barclays Private Bank.
Investec Wealth & Investment has appointed Marc Wright as head of entrepreneurs in a series of hires aimed at growing its private office unit for high-net-worth clients.

Wright spent most of his 12-year career working for Barclays in a number of roles. Most recently, he served as an ultra-high net worth senior private banker, leading the Midlands region for Barclays Private Bank.

In this role, which he held since 2018, he worked with UK-based entrepreneurs and business leaders to build investment portfolios in both liquid private assets.

Close Brothers Asset Management poaches from Investec W&I for senior role

Before that, he worked as a key clients and family offices private banker in the firm's London office. He started his career at Goldman Sachs as a sales manager in the securities division, focusing on equities and equity derivatives. 

Commenting on his appointment, Wright said: "I am looking forward to the dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit of Investec and leading a strong team to provide best-in-class advice to UHNW entrepreneurs, business owners and families"

Michelle White, co-head of Investec's private office, added: "We welcome Marc's appointment as an important part of our strategy to build our private office to serve ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients."

"We recognise that it is important to treat each client as an individual and that entrepreneur clients have different needs to financial industry clients, for example. We are looking forward to further building on our expertise and continuing to develop specialist teams to serve our diverse client base." 

Investec W&I UK merges with Rathbones in £839m deal

Investec W&I UK merged with Rathbones in April in a £839m deal to create a combined discretionary wealth manager with £100bn in investor assets, under the banner of an ‘enlarged Rathbones Group'.

Investec said it is continuing to grow its team of investment managers and financial planners in all of the regional offices within its flagship wealth management business. 

This comes after a series of exits in the months leading up to the merger with Rathbones. Overall, 17 Investec W&I senior employees have exited the business in recent months.

