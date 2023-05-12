Baillie Gifford European Growth trust commits to 'never waste a crisis' approach

The £437m trust’s discount has continued to widen, currently sitting at 15.5%
The Baillie Gifford European Growth trust has taken a ‘never waste a crisis’ approach over the last six months, as the fund attempts to overlook the short-term headwinds facing the continent.

Managers Chris Davies and Stephen Paice highlighted their ability to overlook short-term headwinds through their investments in Ryanair and Wizz, which have been "thriving" since the pandemic, as "the only two airlines in expansion mode".

They added they had been continuing to "focus zealously" on long-term signals, stating that what they see today "differs significantly from the prevailing pessimistic mood".

In the trust's half-year report today (12 May), it revealed that in the six months to 31 March, its net asset value per share total return reached 22.9%, compared to a FTSE Europe ex UK return of 21.7%.

In the same period, the trust's share price return was 19.8%.

The £437m trust's discount has continued to widen however, currently sitting at 15.5%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

Throughout the six months, the trust reported it had taken two new positions (AutoStore and Hypoport), while exiting three others (sennder, Cellectis and Tonies).

The managers highlighted AutoStore's 20-30% expected growth rates over the next five years, and noted Hypoport reaching a low valuation due to problems in the German real estate market, leaving it 87% below its peak.

Meanwhile, the trust raised capital for toy company Tonies and digital freight forwarder sender to spur on their growth, while biotech holding Cellectis received $25m in funding for clinical development of therapies.

The trust also completed the sale of its position in video game publisher Ubisoft, after revelations of its toxic working culture and partial acquisition by Tencent.

The trust currently invests in four private companies (Northvolt, McMakler, sender and Flix), which account for 8.5% of the portfolio. Northvolt is the trust's second largest position, at 4.4% of the portfolio.

"While we remain highly enthused by the private opportunities in Europe, it is important to emphasise that we take a conservative approach," Davies and Paice added.

The managers also highlighted that despite overperforming the trust's index, it was not a key area of focus, as 23 of its holdings (representing nearly 40% of the portfolio) are not even captured by it.

They explained: "Our portfolio is, for example, currently biased towards smaller companies, younger companies, acquisitive companies, Swedish companies and Dutch companies."

