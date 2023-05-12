US Solar Fund drops plans for sale

Following one rejection

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
In October last year, the trust said it would be undertaking a strategic review.
In October last year, the trust said it would be undertaking a strategic review.

The US Solar fund has pulled back on its plans to sell the trust, after a lengthy strategic review process and one rejected proposal.

In a stock exchange update today (12 May), the trust said it had received one offer to purchase all shares of the trust "at a significant discount" to its NAV, which it had unanimously rejected.

In October last year, the trust said it would be undertaking a strategic review, due primarily to "structural challenges in the US solar sector", as well as its widening discount to NAV.

The trust currently trades at a discount of 17%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

Sustainable funds attract £1.5bn more than conventional rivals in Q1

The review included a variety of potential options, such as selling the trust's assets, selling the trust's entire share capital and a change in investment manager.

Following the rejected all shares purchase offer, it said it had decided to terminate the formal sales process and was no longer in an ‘offer period'.

However, the trust said that it was still considering making an asset sale or investment manager change.

The board said it had yet to receive any formal asset sale proposals "that it considers to be in the best interests of its shareholders", crediting the challenging market conditions in the US.

It added that it remained in "active discussions with potentially interested parties" on investment manager changes, stating that "a further announcement will be made when appropriate".

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
