Home REIT ends pursuit of sale

It was confirmed that not only was this the end of Bluestar’s bid, but the board would “not proactively pursue a sale of the company at this time”.

The revelation comes following the withdrawal of a bid from Bluestar Group, which yesterday (11 May) said it was "highly disappointed" that the board of Home REIT had not granted an extension to the deadline and argued the decision "removes a major element of optionality for shareholders".

"The possible offer would have provided a route to upfront liquidity at a valuation level that Bluestar does not anticipate Home achieving in the public markets in the medium term," the company added.

Following a meeting on 10 May, the board of Home REIT argued Bluestar's proposal "is unlikely to maximise value for shareholders", raising particular concern to "significant uncertainties in relation to the deliverability of Bluestar's non-binding and indicative proposal, including its key valuation assumptions, extensive due diligence requirements and extremely limited information on its financing".

Instead, the board has declared its "immediate concern" the appointment of a new investment adviser, which would be concluded "in the near term" to "stabilise the company's property portfolio and maximise value for shareholders, while at all times prioritising the interests of the occupants of the company's properties".

It added: "The board and its new investment adviser, when appointed, will continue to monitor this position, in particular once it is in possession of a new property valuation."