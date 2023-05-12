Home REIT ends pursuit of sale

Bluestar bid withdrawn

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
It was confirmed that not only was this the end of Bluestar’s bid, but the board would “not proactively pursue a sale of the company at this time”.
Image:

It was confirmed that not only was this the end of Bluestar’s bid, but the board would “not proactively pursue a sale of the company at this time”.

Home REIT will no longer proactively seek to secure a sale of the company, bringing to an end a three-month process.

The revelation comes following the withdrawal of a bid from Bluestar Group, which yesterday (11 May) said it was "highly disappointed" that the board of Home REIT had not granted an extension to the deadline and argued the decision "removes a major element of optionality for shareholders".

"The possible offer would have provided a route to upfront liquidity at a valuation level that Bluestar does not anticipate Home achieving in the public markets in the medium term," the company added.

Following a meeting on 10 May, the board of Home REIT argued Bluestar's proposal "is unlikely to maximise value for shareholders", raising particular concern to "significant uncertainties in relation to the deliverability of Bluestar's non-binding and indicative proposal, including its key valuation assumptions, extensive due diligence requirements and extremely limited information on its financing".

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

It was confirmed that not only was this the end of Bluestar's bid, but the board would "not proactively pursue a sale of the company at this time".

Instead, the board has declared its "immediate concern" the appointment of a new investment adviser, which would be concluded "in the near term" to "stabilise the company's property portfolio and maximise value for shareholders, while at all times prioritising the interests of the occupants of the company's properties".

It added: "The board and its new investment adviser, when appointed, will continue to monitor this position, in particular once it is in possession of a new property valuation."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Deep Dive: Bond managers must 'unlearn' the past decade of central bank lessons

Bluestar withdraws Home REIT bid

More on Investment Trusts

The £437m trust’s discount has continued to widen, currently sitting at 15.5%
Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford European Growth trust commits to 'never waste a crisis' approach

15.5% discount

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 12 May 2023 • 2 min read
In October last year, the trust said it would be undertaking a strategic review.
Investment Trusts

US Solar Fund drops plans for sale

Following one rejection

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 12 May 2023 • 1 min read
Nick Wood (pictured), head of investment fund research at Quilter Cheviot
Investment Trusts

Losing trust: The ebb and flow of investment trust sentiment

Complications of mergers

Nick Wood
clock 12 May 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot