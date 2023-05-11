Calastone: Tokenisation will revolutionise the 100-year-old fund structure

'Asset managers must ensure that tokenised products are not just different from what they currently provide, but better.'

In its white paper Practically Applying Tokenisation in Asset Management, the company argued the structure of mutual funds - which will turn 100 next year - has hardly changed since it was first launched, bringing along "old fashioned elements that inhibit the ability of fund managers to innovate at speed".

Calastone chief technology officer Adam Belding said the digital transformation of the sector has the power to overcome these legacies, and with experimental tokenised products coming to market, more conversation on the topic is needed.

According to a recent study by Boston Consulting Group, even in a ‘highly conservative' scenario, at least $16trn of assets will be tokenised by 2030 - an aggregate 10% of global GDP.

That is why Calastone said now is the time to get serious about tokenisation, its implementation and the impact it will have on asset managers in the near future.

According to the company, tokenisation describes the "conversion of an asset or pool of assets into entities that can be digitally held and traded via distributed ledger technology (DLT)", also known as blockchain.

Early launches

Some asset managers have already started to trial products of this nature.

Calastone noted BlackRock's tokenisation of stocks and bonds, with clients able to purchase its S&P 500 tracker ETF in token form.

WisdomTree also forayed into the tokenised space by launching ten ‘digital funds' that maintain a parallel share register on a blockchain platform, focused on fixed income and equities.

Private markets manager Hamilton Lane also launched three tokenised feeder funds focused on equities, private credit and secondaries; while private equity giant KKR unveiled a healthcare fund available on the Avalanche blockchain.

These examples, Calastone explained, fall under the initial model of asset tokenisation, where the focus is on the unit level.

This means a fund continues to operate as it did before, but with the addition of an extra layer of record-keeping on a public blockchain.

While Calastone commended the model for trying to bring tokenisation developments to market, it noted the approach comes with limitations - namely by maintaining the value chain as it currently stands, alongside its inefficiencies especially when it comes to data.

The company argued that, in order to be truly revolutionary, tokenisation needs to happen beyond the unit level and focus on the underlying assets.

It explained: "Under this [second] model, an entire fund is built and administered on DLT, running digitally end-to-end. The tokens do not represent fund units but the proportions of the assets themselves - whether equities, fixed income or alternatives.

"This distinction is an important one, for once tokenisation reaches down to the asset level, it changes not just the surface layer of a fund but its fundamental structure. For the actual assets to be rendered and distributed as tokens, the entire value chain of the fund must be brought onto a common DLT platform, enabling much fund administration to be automated, and facilitating real-time flow of data, including pricing."

One of the obstacles in the current value chain is that data has to be moved manually, Calastone said. But by having the data in one place, tokenisation could boost collaboration between providers as well as the speed of product development, the ability to automate administration and enhance analytics.

As a result, not only would this approach simplify processes and cut costs for asset and fund managers, it would also widen access to alternative assets, the company said.

Calastone concluded: "While opinions may differ, it seems self-evident that the transition towards tokenised investing must strike a balance between being not only achievable but sufficiently ambitious to address fundamentals - using the technology to tackle real business problems of cost, inefficiency and barriers to entry.

"Asset managers must ensure that tokenised products are not just different from what they currently provide, but better."