Ninety One appoints Dan Hanbury global strategic equity fund manager

Re-joined the firm September 2022

Dan Hanbury (pictured), manager at Ninety One
Dan Hanbury (pictured), manager at Ninety One

Ninety One has appointed Dan Hanbury as co-manager of its Global Strategic Equity strategy, following his return to the firm last year.

Working alongside fellow managers Mark Breedon and Rhynhardt Roodt, Hanbury began in his role last week (2 May). 

Hanbury returned to Ninety One last year after leaving River and Mercantile ahead of the company's acquisition by AssetCo.

Ninety One UK Alpha removed from ii Super 60 Rated list over Brazier exit

Hanbury said: "The Global Strategic Equity strategy is a high conviction portfolio populated with stock specific alpha opportunities that is well positioned to deliver for our investors.

"By re-joining Ninety One and the 4Factor team I will be able to leverage the broad investment capability whilst continuing to raise the bar on managing a conviction portfolio."

Hanbury previously worked at Ninety One (formerly Investec) from 2000 to 2006, managing its UK Multi-cap Alpha, Unconstrained and UK Smaller Company funds, and helped develop the firm's 4Factor investment process, which targets high quality and attractively valued companies.

Mimi Ferrini, co-CIO of Ninety One, added: "Dan's experience and outstanding track record for investing through economic cycles will be invaluable and ensure we continue to deliver value and help our clients to achieve their long-term investment goals."

