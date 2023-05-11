Bronwyn Curtis: Unreliable economic data will lead to mistakes by central banks

Speaking at the first day of Investment Week's debut Alternatives Summit, the former head of global research at HSBC and former chief economist at Nomura told delegates she was concerned central banks would do "too much" because leading economic indicators "are not there to give them a heads up".

"How much monetary tightening the central banks have done is having an effect? We do not know that yet because the lags are up to two years. I worry that because their economic data is so much less reliable than usual, they are much more likely to make mistakes," she said.

"I think they were worried because they did not do enough, and now the flip side is they will do too much. They have done so much so quickly, and they are unwinding QE as well."

Curtis pointed to the fact that analyst expectations of US quarterly GDP growth have been twice as wide as in 2019, which she said "means more uncertainty". There have also been significant data revisions, she noted.

"Statisticians are really struggling. GDP revisions in the euro area are four times bigger than normal. In the UK, March real business investment was shown to be in line with pre-pandemic levels, but was originally forecast at minus 8%. These are massive revisions," she said.

Seasonal adjustments have also been hard to calculate because the data have "been all over the place" due to the pandemic and a steep rise in energy prices, she added.

Annualised core US inflation in the last quarter of 2022 changed from 3.1% to 4.3% on seasonal adjustment changes.

"It should not be like that," she said.

"Look at the series of data that all the central bankers have been building their models on. They have had two or three decades of really low inflation, and really low interest rates. It is no wonder central bankers are giving mixed signals."

She said that as "proper" leading indicators to forecast economic growth are hard to find, she tends to look at a wide range of indicators, including the history of Fed hiking cycles, which she said is "pretty damning".

Of the 14 Fed hiking cycles, 11 ended in a recession. Only the hikes that ended in September 1966, August 1984 and February 1995 led to a soft landing for the economy.

"They are talking about a soft landing in the IMF. I do not think I would count on it," she said.