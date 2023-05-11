Six funds gain 'Elite' FundCalibre rating

One fund was given the Elite Radar ranking, which is given to funds which do not yet have the minimum three-year track record but are on the research team's watch list and are potential candidates for a full Elite Rating in the future.

The Elite ratings are awards the group awards to funds it says have "highly skilled" managers and they are decided via a four-step process which involves in-depth screening and qualitative analysis, as well as one-on-one interviews of the managers.

The latest ratings followed the group's spring investment committee and saw the following five funds receive an Elite rating: BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity, BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced, BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Income, UTI India Dynamic Equity and Waverton Multi-Asset Income.

FundCalibre Elite Radar: CT European Select

Invesco Tactical Bond was granted the Elite Radar ranking, which is given to funds which do not yet have the minimum three-year track record but are on the research team's watch list and are potential candidates for a full Elite Rating in the future.

Launched in August 2020, the £1.5bn fund has made close to 9% total returns since it opened, outperforming the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector (-0.2%), according to FE fundinfo data.

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, said this was the "most flexible fund in Invesco's fixed income range".

She commended the managers Stuart Edwards and Julien Eberhardt for being able to "capitalise on all the resources within the team and invest across the whole fixed-income opportunity set" and deploy an "active style" to make constant adjustments as market conditions shifted.

From the funds on the ‘Elite' list, Schooling Latter said the BlackRock fund, although relatively new, "has a sound philosophy and strategy with the added advantage of being able to access the immense resources of BlackRock, as well as being run by two top performing managers" in Alistair Hibbert and Michael Constantis.

The pair have delivered top quartile performance over three years, one year, six months and in the past three months, according to FE fundinfo data, surpassing the average returns of its IA Global sector peers.

The fund has also been nominated for Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023, along with the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced fund and the Waverton Multi-Asset Income fund.

One of two BNY Mellon income funds on the list, the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced fund, provided a "flexible offering" able to invest in equities, bonds and alternatives, Schooling Latter said, giving investors a "stable and growing income, as well as capital growth".

She said the management team was "extremely competent" and finding income opportunities without stretching the limits of the fund too far.

The second fund from the group was the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Income portfolio.

According to Schooling Latter manager Simon Nichols "has created this rock-solid global fund which uses themes to target the forces driving global change in markets".

Schooling Latter said the UTI India Dynamic Equity portfolio, the only regional focused fund of the new additions, benefits from the team's on-the-ground expertise in the domestic market, providing it with a "competitive edge and has helped contribute to the strong performance".

Over five years, it has delivered the second-best returns in the IA India/India Subcontinent sector, according to FE fundinfo data, making 49.5%.

Its near-term performance has struggled however, dropping to fourth quartile over one year, losing 3% versus the sector's 1.9% returns.

Another income fund was Waverton Multi-Asset Income, the fourth best performer in the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sector over four years out of 141 funds, making 26.2%.

Schooling Later said she "liked the collegiate approach behind the design of this fund", alongside the focus on downside risk.