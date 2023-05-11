Home REIT declines further sale deadline extension to Bluestar Group

Bluestar is calling on the Home REIT board to engage properly on the potential offer.

As it stands, the deadline to do so is today (11 May) at 5pm.

Bluestar lamented a lack of engagement from the Home REIT board since February 2023, when the company started "arranging financing and carrying out outside-in due diligence", it said in a regulatory filing.

Bluestar claimed Home REIT provided "limited diligence information in February 2023", but then failed to engage with Bluestar on its potential offer since.

The group's proposed offer of 40p per issued and to-be-issued share remains subject to several conditions and it "awaits appropriate engagement from Home REIT", it said.

The company added the only meeting it managed to secure with the trust and their respective advisers - Numis for Bluestar and Smith Square Partners for Home REIT - was cancelled by Home REIT "at short notice".

Bluestar said: "On 5 May 2023, Bluestar made a formal request to Home REIT for an extension to the deadline of 5pm on 11 May 2023. In the subsequent days, we have repeatedly attempted to engage and meet with Home and SSP.

"On the afternoon of 10 May 2023, approximately 27 hours before the expiration of the deadline, SSP delivered the staggering message that the board had met and decided that it would not grant an extension to the deadline as ‘Bluestar has not sufficiently progressed the possible offer'."

Bluestar criticised the move as it "received no information since February and [was] guided by SSP that Home REIT desired Bluestar to wait patiently until the board is able to assess the possible offer and provide Bluestar with the requested due diligence information".

It is now calling for an extension to the sale deadline - the third since March - and for Home REIT to "engage properly" on ways to facilitate "a streamlined due diligence process".

"Bluestar notes that if the board continues to refuse to seek to extend the period by 5pm on 11 May 2023 and Bluestar announces that it does not intend to make an offer, Bluestar will not be allowed to make another offer for six months other than in very limited circumstances permitted by the Code."

Home REIT has been contacted for comment.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the trust will also appoint a new investment adviser to replace Alvarium, with AEW and Atrato Group making the shortlist.

Jennifer Morrissey, partner at Harcus Parker, said: "What is striking about Home REIT's handling of Bluestar's proposal - and even Bluestar's own account of its interactions with Home REIT - as well as the process of selecting an investment adviser is the complete lack of transparency, accountability, and communication with its shareholders and others.

"Investors are left to learn about the company's efforts to address its challenges from reports in the press, and receive no clear information about the decision-making process or management's plan for recovery. The legal case against Home REIT and its investment adviser Alvarium which we are pursuing on behalf of shareholders is gaining traction, with a significant group of investors wishing to seek compensation for the losses they have suffered on their investments.

"The company's shares have now been suspended for more than five months and the management continues to demonstrate a concerning lack of regard for shareholders' interests and basic standards of corporate governance, which threatens the company's prospect of recovery. There is no clarity as to when this may change - or if it is going to change at all. Amidst all of this, it is understandable that shareholders continue to join the legal action and seek to protect themselves."