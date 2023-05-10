Consumer Duty: FCA finds some firms do not pass fair value test

The regulator said it had reviewed 14 firms' fair value assessment frameworks, which set out the approach firms are taking and found some were lacking.

Price and value is one of the four key outcomes that firms need to assess under Consumer Duty, which comes into force on 31 July.

The regulator said it had assessed a range of mainly large firms within retail banking, consumer investments, payments and digital assets, and consumer finance during January and February for its project.

It said while many firms were making "substantial efforts in implementing the Duty" there were examples where there the FCA "had questions as to how effective certain firms' frameworks would prove to be in practice".

Speaking on the issue today (10 May), executive director consumer and competition Sheldon Mills said: "The price and value outcome is based on ensuring the price the customer pays for a product or service is reasonable compared to the overall benefits.

"The findings of our review suggest that some firms may not be able to give us adequate evidence for why their products or services provide fair value."

He explained that some firms did not "seem to be properly considering outcomes for different groups of their consumers, relying instead on broad averages".

"This could hide where certain types of customers - such as those on low incomes or in vulnerable circumstances - are receiving poor value - perhaps because they are unable to benefit from important product features, or are more likely to pay charges, such as late payment fees," added Mills.

The executive director also said some firms were not "challenging themselves enough on uncomfortable questions" - such as, are high profit margins on a specific product a sign that those customers are not getting fair value?

He said: "Of course, profit is not a bad thing, and it is possible to deliver both fair value and profit. We expect to see all firms taking an honest and critical approach to their fair value assessments.

"These are areas that will need renewed focus in the weeks ahead."

Mills urged firms to use the remaining time in the run-up to the deadline to ensure that fees are fair and transparent and that particular groups of consumers are not disproportionately disadvantaged.

"I recognise that the cost of doing business is also rising for firms, but it does not absolve firms of their duty to make sure that their customers are paying a fair price for their product or service in relation to the benefit they receive from it," he said in the speech at EY.

More than price

Mills also said: "Fair value is also about more than price - value should include consideration of the quality and benefits of the product or service."

He said the FCA wanted firms to look at their product and "really examine and challenge themselves" about whether the cost of a product or service really was reasonable relative to the overall benefits.

"The assessment is crucial, not only in terms of the upfront price and value but also throughout the lifetime of the product.

"The cost that a customer pays for a product is an amalgam of charges that are levied throughout the supply chain, so it's vital that manufacturers and distributors assess fair value across the whole value chain. Complex charging structures may carry greater risk of poor outcomes especially if they are poorly understood."

He added: "We have also seen customers pay broker commissions that can be unreasonable relative to the benefits of the products that they get.

"These are usually invisible to the end consumer but can greatly affect the price and suitability of the product they receive. And they have led to high-profile problems in the past such as payment protection insurance.

"The Consumer Duty is an opportunity for manufacturers and distributors to really understand the impact that different commission models have on the value that consumers receive, and we will be taking a close interest in this aspect of the Duty across sectors.

Mills also said manufacturers and distributors need to share information to assess value, adding: "But if you are being asked for information that you are unsure fits with our rules, query it with the firm asking you the questions.

"These issues are usually resolvable through dialogue, but firms can alert us if they still have concerns. We do not want firms to create overly burdensome processes, going above and beyond what is required by us, so we are working with industry bodies to clarify expectations."

This piece was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Professional Adviser.