GAM shareholders take fresh concerns over Liontrust takeover to Swiss authorities

Worries over timeline and exemptions

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
Investor group NewGAMe challenges Swiss Takeover board’s decision on Liontrust's all-share offer for GAM.
Image:

Investor group NewGAMe challenges Swiss Takeover board’s decision on Liontrust's all-share offer for GAM.

A cohort of GAM shareholders have raised further concerns to the Swiss Takeover Board regarding Liontrust Asset Management’s agreement to buy the former firm.

An investor group comprising NewGAMe SA and Bruellan, which has an approximately 8.4% collective stake in GAM, said it was concerned about the timetable of the proposed takeover and the "various exemptions" Liontrust had been granted in the deal, both factors the group felt could be disadvantageous to GAM shareholders.

Liontrust agreed to purchase Swiss-based GAM for CHF 107m (£96m) last week (4 May) and under the current timetable, GAM's shareholders would have until 11 August to accept the deal.

Investor group challenges Liontrust's valuation of GAM

However, the group said that even if the offer was accepted by that date, GAM's stakeholders may not receive the Liontrust's shares offered in exchange before the end of 2023 or beyond.

Liontrust offered 0.06 shares of Liontrust per GAM share, valuing the Swiss company at CHF 0.7 per share in the outline of the deal.

According to the NewGAMe group, shareholders "would not be in a position to sell their GAM shares, nor withdraw their acceptances (in the absence of a withdrawal right under Swiss law), nor receive a competing offer".

GAM shareholders urge board to remember firm's 'potential' amid possible Liontrust buyout

On the second point, the group said Liontrust had been granted "various exemptions" which allowed it "to disregard traded out by one of its fund management subsidiaries prior to the offer announcement when establishing the minimum price of the offer and considering the need to propose a cash alternative to the all-share offer".

According to the group "the conditions for such an exemption are not met, notably because the TOB does not have the authority to exempt Liontrust from compliance with Swiss takeover rules' minimum price requirement", and it is therefore calling for the Swiss authorities to "remove the condition regarding the sale of the fund management subsidiaries from Liontrust's offer".

This is the latest set of grievances NewGAMe has had with Liontrust's proposed buyout, having challenged the valuation the incoming firm had set for GAM, and criticised the absence of a cash offer.

It has also appealed to the Swiss Takeover Board about its offer being conditional on GAM's successful exit from its fund management services arm, which it said fed into the range of exemptions Liontrust had been granted for the proposal.

On the new issues, the shareholder group said it was calling for the board to remove the condition regarding the sale of the FMS business from Liontrust's offer.

"The group also calls on Liontrust to include trading activity in GAM in its offer documents in order for shareholders to fully assess whether the offer complies with the Swiss minimum price requirement as well as the rules regarding cash alternatives," it added.

Liontrust has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Rathbones reports minor AUM boost pre-Investec W&I merger

HL reports turnaround in net new business in 2023 opening months

More on Companies

Analysts believe the outlook for HSBC's profits will remain positive for the next three years.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: HSBC remains on track for continued growth

Business split avoided

Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 May 2023 • 4 min read
Waverton IM posted revenues of £54.9m in 2022, up from £50.3m in 2021.
Companies

Waverton IM assets pass £9bn on 42% surge in 2022 inflows

Net new assets inflow of £1.4bn

Laura Miller
clock 09 May 2023 • 2 min read
“In the past a lot of people would come to London; it was the place to be. That has now changed," the co-founders said.
Companies

Revolut founders launch attack on UK tech arena

'Complex and unclear' regulations

Laura Miller
clock 09 May 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

GAM shareholders take fresh concerns over Liontrust takeover to Swiss authorities

10 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

Revolut founders launch attack on UK tech arena

09 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Invesco flags two former Woodford funds over underperformance concerns

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
06

Goldman Sachs to pay $215m in discrimination lawsuit settlement - reports

09 May 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot