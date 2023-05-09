Goldman Sachs to pay $215m in discrimination lawsuit settlement - reports

Bias against women

clock • 1 min read
Goldman Sachs has also agreed to hire an independent expert to evaluate its performance and pay equity.
Image:

Goldman Sachs has also agreed to hire an independent expert to evaluate its performance and pay equity.

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $215m to former female employees who accused the company of gender discrimination.

According to the Financial Times, the claimants said they were constantly underpaid and undervalued by their male colleagues.

NN Investment Partners rebrands following acquisition

Goldman Sachs and the ex-employees agreed to the settlement, meaning there will no longer be a trial, which had been scheduled for June 2023 in a New York federal court, Bloomberg reported.

The $215m will be divided among around 2,800 associates and vice-presidents who took part in the class action against Goldman Sachs, mostly within the investment banking and securities divisions.

A third of the proceeds, however, will be taken in fees by the claimants' lawyers.

As part of the settlement, the investment banking giant also agreed to hire an independent expert to evaluate its performance and pay equity.

Jacqueline Arthur, global head of human capital management at Goldman Sachs, said: "Goldman Sachs is proud of its long record of promoting and advancing women and remains committed to ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace for all our people.

"After more than a decade of vigorous litigation, both parties have agreed to resolve this matter. We will continue to focus on our people, our clients, and our business."

Goldman Sachs AM global fixed income CIO to retire after 26 years

The lawsuit first started in 2010 by original claimants Cristina Chen-Oster and Shanna Orlich, who won the right to lead a class action lawsuit against the investment bank over sex discrimination in 2018.

They accused Goldman Sachs of having company-wide policies and practices which led to better pay and promotion prospects for male employees.

The settlement will now need to be approved by the New York court overseeing the case and, if so, a third-party administrator will be appointed to oversee the allocation of the settlement amount.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Stock Spotlight: HSBC remains on track for continued growth

Pridham Report: Fund sales show signs of recovery

More on Diversity

'Greater inclusion and diversity among decision makers leads to better decision-making, better decisions for clients, and also better results for stakeholders'.
Diversity

LGIM's Pioch: Investing in diversity should not be done in 'isolation'

‘Power of fighting each other’s corners’

Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 May 2023 • 4 min read
Winners at the IW Women in Investment Awards 2022
Diversity

IW reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2023

Ceremony on 22 November

Investment Week
clock 28 April 2023 • 20 min read
The course provides access to a range of instructor-led sessions and self-study learning materials
Diversity

CFA UK launches Young Women in Investment 2023

Second year of programme

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 18 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Revolut founders launch attack on UK tech arena

09 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

GAM shareholders take fresh concerns over Liontrust takeover to Swiss authorities

10 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs to pay $215m in discrimination lawsuit settlement - reports

09 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

Duo of BNY Mellon real return funds retain HL Wealth Shortlist spot

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot