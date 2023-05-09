Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International

Harvey is a co-manager of the £500m Fidelity Sustainable Global Equity, deputy manager of the £3bn Fidelity Global Special Situations fund and deputy manager of the $4.8m Fidelity World funds.

Harvey will cease portfolio management responsibilities on 31 July 2023. On 1 August, Cornelia Furse will be appointed lead portfolio manager of the Fidelity Sustainable Global Equity fund.

She will run it alongside existing co-portfolio manager Jeremy Podger, who will also continue as lead portfolio manager of FIF Fidelity Global Special Situations fund.

The pair will be joined by Matt Egerton as assistant portfolio manager and Max Dawe as sustainable investing portfolio adviser.

Fidelity said in a statement: "Jamie Harvey has informed us of his desire to leave the firm. We thank him for his tenure and wish him the best of luck for the future."

Furse and Egerton bring complementary sustainable and investment credentials from their experience on other funds in Fidelity's sustainable range, and will manage the fund with a similar focus on duration and change to that which exists.

There will not be any change in investment objective to the fund.

On 1 August 2023, Furse will relinquish her co-portfolio manager responsibilities on the €20m Fidelity Sustainable Climate Solutions SICAV, in order to focus her time and expertise on the Fidelity Sustainable Global Equity strategy.

She will, however, remain as co-portfolio manager alongside Velislava Dimitrova on the £1.5bn FF Sustainable Water & Waste.

Dimitrova, the lead portfolio manager on FF Sustainable Climate Solutions, will continue to manage the strategy with no change to investment objectives, philosophy, process, and portfolio characteristics.

She continues to remain responsible for all buy/sell decisions on the strategy, supported by Fidelity's global analyst talent pool and her continued close and collaborative association with the broader global equities team.