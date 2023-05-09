Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International

Fidelity Sustainable Global Equity

clock • 2 min read
Jamie Harvey joined Fidelity as an equity research analyst in March 2013.
Image:

Jamie Harvey joined Fidelity as an equity research analyst in March 2013.

Jamie Harvey, fund manager of several sustainable equities funds, is leaving Fidelity.

Harvey is a co-manager of the £500m Fidelity Sustainable Global Equity, deputy manager of the £3bn Fidelity Global Special Situations fund and deputy manager of the $4.8m Fidelity World funds. 

Harvey will cease portfolio management responsibilities on 31 July 2023. On 1 August, Cornelia Furse will be appointed lead portfolio manager of the Fidelity Sustainable Global Equity fund.

She will run it alongside existing co-portfolio manager Jeremy Podger, who will also continue as lead portfolio manager of FIF Fidelity Global Special Situations fund. 

The pair will be joined by Matt Egerton as assistant portfolio manager and Max Dawe as sustainable investing portfolio adviser.

Fidelity said in a statement: "Jamie Harvey has informed us of his desire to leave the firm. We thank him for his tenure and wish him the best of luck for the future."

Fidelity International appoints head of UK wholesale

Furse and Egerton bring complementary sustainable and investment credentials from their experience on other funds in Fidelity's sustainable range, and will manage the fund with a similar focus on duration and change to that which exists. 

There will not be any change in investment objective to the fund.

On 1 August 2023, Furse will relinquish her co-portfolio manager responsibilities on the €20m Fidelity Sustainable Climate Solutions SICAV, in order to focus her time and expertise on the Fidelity Sustainable Global Equity strategy. 

She will, however, remain as co-portfolio manager alongside Velislava Dimitrova on the £1.5bn FF Sustainable Water & Waste. 

Fidelity poaches HSBC manager as Sajiv Vaid retires

Dimitrova, the lead portfolio manager on FF Sustainable Climate Solutions, will continue to manage the strategy with no change to investment objectives, philosophy, process, and portfolio characteristics. 

She continues to remain responsible for all buy/sell decisions on the strategy, supported by Fidelity's global analyst talent pool and her continued close and collaborative association with the broader global equities team.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust downgraded by Stifel after NAV fall

Waverton IM assets pass £9bn on 42% surge in 2022 inflows

More on People moves

Georges Sudarskis and Meg Brown have joined Conduit Capital as chair and deputy CEO, respectively.
People moves

Conduit Capital appoints new chair and deputy CEO

Georges Sudarskis and Meg Brown

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 May 2023 • 2 min read
"Effective marketing, messaging and distribution has never been more important.”
People moves

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

Ex-BlackRock, Numis, HL, Frostrow Capital

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 May 2023 • 2 min read
Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy join the Scottish Mortgage board.
People moves

Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

Sharon Flood and Vikram Kumaraswamy

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Civitas Social Housing REIT agrees to £485m take-private offer

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Revolut founders launch attack on UK tech arena

09 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Credit Suisse CEO Körner to join UBS executive board amid reshuffle

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
04

Sustainable fund manager Jamie Harvey exits Fidelity International

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs to pay $215m in discrimination lawsuit settlement - reports

09 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

Sustainable funds attract £1.5bn more than conventional rivals in Q1

09 May 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot