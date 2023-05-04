Conduit Capital appoints new chair and deputy CEO

Georges Sudarskis and Meg Brown have joined Conduit Capital as chair and deputy CEO, respectively.
Impact private investment specialist Conduit Capital has appointed Georges Sudarskis as its new chair.

Former global head of private equity at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, he is also the founder of Sudarskis & Partners, an advisory firm serving sovereign wealth funds and government investing institutions.

Private equity dealmaking 'renaissance' uncertain until inflation is tamed

Commenting on his new role, Sudarskis said: "I am passionate about discovering and nurturing new managers, propelling existing managers into their next phase of growth, and experimenting with new approaches to secure earning streams."

He added: "Conduit Capital's unique operating model and radically collaborative approach to impact immediately captured my attention and I am delighted to be joining as chair of the board of directors at this pivotal time for both the firm and the broader impact sector."

Robert Zulkoski, co-founder and current CEO of Conduit Capital, said Sudarskis' experience, combined with his "personal enthusiasm", made him an ideal chair for the firm.

The PE specialist also appointed Meg Brown to the newly created role of deputy CEO and head of business development.

Brown previously served as chief product and marketing officer for Impax Asset Management, and as the non-executive director of small- and mid-cap advisory firm The Tracker Group since September 2022.

The deputy CEO said there was the "potential to deliver competitive financial returns through solving environmental and social challenges is gaining recognition within the institutional investment community" and that Conduit Capital was "poised to play a key role" in the growth of this market.

Brown said she was "thrilled to be joining the firm thrilled to be joining the firm".

Zulkoski added that Brown was a "highly accomplished industry executive" as well as an "authentic impact practitioner".

"She is also an example of the Conduit ecosystem in action as a long-term member of the Conduit community," he said.

