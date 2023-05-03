Manulife Investment Management makes senior hire from Credit Suisse

Andrew Arnott and Colin Fitzgerald join Manulife Investment Management as global head of retail and global head of institutional, respectively.

Manulife Investment Management has hired a global head of retail and global head of institutional, with the latter joining from Credit Suisse.

Andrew Arnott has been appointed global head of retail at Manulife, and currently sits as CEO of John Hancock Investment Management, the US retail brand of Manulife Investment Management. He has previously served as head of wealth and asset management for the firm.

'It was too late': Credit Suisse chair Lehmann apologises for bank failure

He said he was "excited to focus on the global product and retail strategy at a time when evolving our business to meet the growing needs and expectations of individual investors is paramount", adding that he was "confident that these global enhancements to our operating model will bring new opportunities to investors".

Colin Fitzgerald has been hired as Manulife's global head of institutional, joining the firm from Credit Suisse, where he worked as global head of distribution and head of Europe. He also previously served as CEO of Credit Suisse Asset Management.

Prior to that, he worked at Invesco for seven years as the firm's head of distribution business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In his new role, Fitzgerald will be responsible for the "strategy, growth and overall success" of the institutional wing of Manulife, reporting to the firm's CEO Paul Lorentz, and will be based in London.

Holders of $1.7bn Credit Suisse AT1 bonds sue Swiss regulator

Commenting on his new role, Fitzgerald said: "I am truly delighted and humbled to have the opportunity to contribute to Manulife Investment Management's ongoing success.

"Throughout the years, it has built upon a foundation of making decisions easier and lives better to provide investment solutions to clients around the world."

He said he "looks forward to growing the institutional business hand in hand with our teams and delivering the expertise and capabilities that meet investors' current and future needs".

Lorentz said, along with Aimee DiCamillo, global head of retirement, who was appointed last year, they "will enhance the overall experience we're delivering to our institutional, retirement, and retail clients".

He continued: "Our investors' success and the value we provide to them is dependent on our ability to take the best ideas from all our regions and investment teams and apply them on a global scale. I have confidence in Aimee, Andy,and Colin and in their leadership, which will bring collaborative innovations and solutions to our customers."

