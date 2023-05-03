Tyndall hires investment manager from Investec W&I

He joined from Investec Wealth & Investment, where he had spent over a decade as an investment manager. He started his career in 2003 as an assistant investment management consultant at Jewson Associates and joined Williams de Broe in 2005.

Former MIGO Opportunities trust co-manager Cuthbertson joins Tyndall IM

Edward Allen, investment director and head of Tyndall's private client practice, said: "At Tyndall, we have created a culture that never loses sight of what we are appointed to do: help clients meet their financial needs through high conviction, active investment management.

"With that responsibility comes accountability and we believe it is extremely important that clients have a direct, personalised relationship with their investment manager. James brings the expertise and characteristics that marry perfectly with this ethos, and we bid him a hearty welcome."

Bowes-Lyon added it is "refreshing" to join an independent house with a client-centric philosophy which strongly resonated with his own.

"Its principal focus on placing the client at the heart of the business, providing superior investment returns to meet their real-world financial objectives is very appealing when so many of its peers prioritise corporate interests over those whose money they are managing."