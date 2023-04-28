Downing launches multi-asset fund of funds range

Simon Evan-Cook (pictured), fund manager at Downing, said the company will not charge management fees on the non-equity component of the funds.
Downing Fund Managers has a launched a range of multi-asset funds of funds for Simon Evan-Cook, who will lead the management of the products.

The VT Downing Fox Fund range comprises of four funds of funds with differing fixed levels of equity exposure.

Downing poaches Paget from Liontrust to join Simon Evan-Cook

The exposure options are 100%, 80%, 60%, or 40% of long-only equities, while the funds hold a global remit, the company said.

The non-equity component comprises a mix of developed-market cash and government bonds.

Evan-Cook explained the Fox fund range's funds with non-equity holdings "can have significant exposure to cash if we believe is the best defensive option", as he noted such a position was a "huge advantage last year".

He added most multi-asset portfolios will not do this, "largely because clients do not like paying management fees on cash".

Foresight acquires Downing's technology ventures division

That is why Downing will not charge management fees on the non-equity parts of the funds, he said.

Evan-Cook has been running a similar investment model at Downing since April 2022 for the VT Johnston Cautious Portfolio and the VT Johnston Growth Portfolio, which run on 40% and 80% equity exposures, respectively.

The VT Downing Fox Fund range has been designed specifically for UK financial advisers and will be available for investment from June 2023.

