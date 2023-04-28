BoJ indicates shift from dovish policy with new review

The move would allow the central bank to shift policy “due to changes in economic and price developments”.

Following the Bank of Japan's first monetary policy meeting with Ueda as governor, the BoJ said it had dropped a part of its forward guidance that had previously detailed the bank "expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels".

In a news conference today (28 April), Ueda said the move would allow the central bank to shift policy "due to changes in economic and price developments".

Ueda concluded: "It is good to be ready for in case things proceed as we hope, and if it does not."

However, the governor clarified: "We do not have anything in mind in terms of tying this to a near-term policy tweak."

The governor also confirmed the BoJ would not be revising its yield curve control measures, though he said the bank would "meticulously monitor the side-effects of the policy"

Core consumer prices, excluding fresh food, are now expected to fall below the 2% target this year, after the index rose by 3.1% in March, according to BoJ forecasts.

The yen dropped sharply following the decision and Ueda's press conference, falling 1.1% to its weakest point in six weeks.

Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist, global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, predicted a shift in policy at some point this year due to rising inflation and the BoJ's ‘tweaks' to forward guidance.

Gill said: "The launch of a monetary policy review shows a desire to reassess policymaking for a changed economic environment."

However, Gill predicted an adjustment to yield curve control and other policies from the review, noting Ueda had sought to distinguish outcomes of the review from near-term policy choices.

Mark Dowding, BlueBay CIO, RBC BlueBay Asset Management, drew attention to Tokyo's CPI numbers, released this week, which pushed core inflation to a 40 year high.

He argued: "The Bank of Japan may come to regret not taking the opportunity to abandon YCC this week, at a time when speculative pressure is relatively low."