Union calls on Kingspan shareholders to vote against board over Grenfell concerns

CEO, chair, director and iNED

Kingspan is one of several firms which engaged in malpractice related to the cladding and insulation used on Grenfell Tower, which has been cited as dangerous and caused the fire to spread so quickly.
A US union has called on Kingspan shareholders to vote against the re-election of four board members over concerns surrounding its ESG credentials, including its handling of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) has called on shareholders to reject the re-election of CEO Gene Murtagh, chair Jost Massenberg, executive director Gilbert McCarthy and non-executive director Paul Murtagh, who lead the company's insulated panels activities in "most of its markets".

The firm's employees have admitted to keeping historical fire test reports secret and misrepresenting its products.

SMART general president Joseph Sellers argued there were "significant gaps" in Kingspan's ESG credentials, citing its "handling of the fallout from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry" as a particular concern.

Sellers also noted the "recent findings of state agencies in the United States that a Kingspan factory was operating in violation of pollution, and health and safety laws".

"We believe the board's oversight of the company's response to the Grenfell Fire tragedy has and continues to damage the company's reputation with key stakeholders, including investors, government authorities, architects, developers and building occupants," he said.

"We are concerned that the risks go beyond damage to the company's reputation and could negatively impact its operations and finances."

As a result of March 2022 report produced by the union entitled Kingspan and the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, building owners and architects operating in 11 US states have "reversed or restricted the specification of Kingspan projects" as a result of learning about Kingspan's role in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

