DWS profits sink in Q1 despite return to net inflows

Profits before tax fall 19%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Adjusted profits before tax for the firm were down 26% year-on-year
Image:

Adjusted profits before tax for the firm were down 26% year-on-year

DWS reported its adjusted profits before tax had fallen 19% to €206m in Q1 2023, despite seeing a return to net inflows.

In a quarterly statement today (April 27), the firm said its adjusted profits before tax were down 26% year-on-year, a 12% miss according to Jefferies.

The results revealed a 54% drop in performance and transaction fees to €24m and a 3% fall in management fees led adjusted net revenue to miss targets by 5%.

This was due to a favourable one-off cost effect in the previous quarter, along with lower revenues, the firm said.

Net inflows excluding cash increased to €8.8bn in Q1, compared to €9.6bn in outflows in the previous quarter, driven by flows into multi-asset (€5.6bn) and passives (€4.4bn).

This, along with "decent" investment performance, according to Jefferies, pushed the firm's asset under management to €841bn, up from €821bn at the end of last year.

DWS reiterated its expectation of "materially" flat revenues in 2023, with its outlook unchanged from its annual report published last year.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

US GDP growth drops below expectations to 1.1% in Q1

LSEG income surges 7.5% year-on-year in Q1

Most read
01

Partner Content: Four developments that are key for sustainable investors

27 April 2023 • 6 min read
02

US GDP growth drops below expectations to 1.1% in Q1

27 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

GAM shareholders urge board to remember firm's 'potential' amid possible Liontrust buyout

27 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Union calls on Kingspan shareholders to vote against board over Grenfell concerns

27 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK listings framework continues to dampen IPO appeal

27 April 2023 • 5 min read
06

Unicorns vs Dragons: Comparing two mythical beasts

27 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot