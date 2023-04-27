LSEG income surges 7.5% year-on-year in Q1

On an organic basis, growth of 6.4% was recorded for the group

In a trading statement today (27 April), the firm reported growth of 6.4% on an organic basis, while excluding the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, growth sat at 8%.

Meanwhile, its post trade growth jumped to 16.8%, with OTC derivatives rising 30.7% on "very strong activity in SwapClear" due to heightened market volatility, as well as reference rate reform as the firm's clients switch from dollar LIBOR contracts to SOFR.

"Net treasury income was up 20.5% on higher collateral balances and a slight increase in the yield achieved," it said.

Following LSEG's completed acquisition of Acadia last month, the firm said it was furthering its strategy to "enhance and grow its multi-asset class post trade offering".

The firm's data and analytics growth sat at 7.1%, or 7.8% excluding the war in Ukraine, which LSEG credited to "improving sales and retention, and a higher annual price increase than in recent years".

It added that organic annual subscription value growth had jumped from 6.2% in December to 7.6% in March and said that its partnership with Microsoft was "underway", with both teams engaging in "joint product development".

The firm added it had made "good progress" on its £750m buyback programme, with second £250m tranche already copleted.

Last week, the firm named Mastercard's Satvinder Singh as head of its data and analytics unit, set to begin in July.

David Schwimmer, CEO of LSEG, said: "Our strategy continues to deliver, with all divisions contributing to growth. Our performance in the first quarter demonstrated the strength of our business model, the improving quality of our revenue and our critical role in the resilience of financial markets.

"In data and analytics, we saw a further acceleration in annual subscription value growth, reflecting the investments we have made in our services and stronger customer engagement.

"In post trade, our leading franchise attracted a surge in volumes as clients looked to manage risk effectively during a period of heightened volatility."