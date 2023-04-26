Former Unigestion CEO Fiona Frick launches asset management consultancy

Writing on LinkedIn, Frick said she was "deeply honoured and incredibly thrilled" to bring Circe Invest to both asset owners and asset managers.

The firm seeks to act as an independent partner to its clients, supporting them in "developing tailored investment solutions", with a core mission to "strike a balance between clients' unique investment objectives and their social and environmental responsibilities".

On its website, Circe Invest details its targets for asset owners: to enhance diversification of asset allocation; implement an active and evolving dashboard; and integrate sustainability in investment allocation.

For asset managers, it seeks to: co-create investment solutions true to each asset manager's DNA; provide strategic advice on investment positioning; and define roadmap for sustainability to meet clients' evolving needs.

Frick noted that as an independent partner, the firm has no ties to any particular investment products or strategies.

Frick wrote: "I firmly believe in the importance of keeping finance meaningful to society and how the success of investors is intertwined with the health of human and nature ecosystems.

"I am eager to share the wealth of experience I have gained from insightful individuals and extensive research over the years.

"I will continue to promote education in investment, participating in a collective effort to make finance more sustainable, and tirelessly researching the confluence between the economy, finance and sustainability."

Frick began her career at Unigestion as a financial analyst, before taking on roles as investment manager and head of equity, before spending 11 years as the firm's CEO.