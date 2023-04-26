First Republic shares plummet as bank haemorrhages deposits

First Republic shares fell 49.4% yesterday (25 April) on news customers had pulled more than $100bn in deposits from the bank, pushing the share price decline to 93% year-to-date.

As revealed in the bank's quarterly earnings report on Monday (24 April), deposits fell 35.5% to $104.5bn at 31 March 2023 from $176.4bn on 31 December 2022.

However, the March figure included the $30bn of time deposits added by 11 major US banks during the SVB-induced panic, resulting in customer withdrawals of $101.9bn.

First Republic sits on shaky ground following $30bn bailout

Added to this, Bloomberg reported the bank was exploring asset sales of between $50bn to $100bn in an attempt to reduce the mismatch between its assets and liabilities.

The move was reportedly being made in order to shore up the bank's balance sheet to avoid seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which recently inherited a $114bn securities portfolio from SVB, however further reports have emerged to suggest FDIC was now an option for First Republic.

The FT reported that a person close to the matters said the bank would welcome the government "convening the relevant parties to come up with a solution".

Deep Dive: Banks on shaky ground following instability in sector

Officials from the White House, Federal Reserve and US Treasury have been in contact with the bank, it was added, as fears mount that time may be running out to reassure depositors and investors.

Further options included rescue by some of the banks that deposited the aforementioned $30bn into First Republic.

Contagion fears are currently limited, as demonstrated by the KBW Regional Banking index falling just 3.9% in comparison to First Republic's plunge.

